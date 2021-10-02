UK Covid-19 vaccine certificate row: British High Commission says it is ‘engaging with India’ on recognising its proof of jab document

National Health Authority (NHA) updated the certification to make it compliant with the specifications detailed in WHO’s Digital Documentation of Covid-19 Certificates

The UK recently announced that it will continue to engage with India to expand recognition of its Covid-19 vaccine certificate after India decided to impose reciprocal quarantine measures on British nationals arriving in India. India recently made it mandatory for UK nationals arriving from Britain to undergo 10-day quarantine from October 4 as UK did not recognise Covishield vaccine and imposed strict restrictions on Indian travellers.

The British High Commission spokesperson told ANI that Britain is engaging with the government of India on technical cooperation to expand UK recognition of vaccine certificates to people who have been vaccinated by a relevant public health body in India. The spokesperson further informed that the UK saw over 30 per cent increase in student visas this year and lots of tourists and business people from India and they are working towards making travelling during the pandemic easier.

Last month, India warned the UK of reciprocal actions for its discriminatory’ move to recognise AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine for Covishield. Both British and Indian travel new norms kick in from October 4 and sources revealed to the Indian express that if UK revokes its restrictions on Indian Travellers over the weekend, New Delhi too will reciprocate.

After British authorities raised concerns about India’s Covid-9 vaccine certificate, the National Health Authority updated the certification to make it compliant with WHO’s Digital Documentation of Covid-19 Certificates. Now the vaccinated person will find that the person’s date of birth is displayed on her/his vaccination certificate.