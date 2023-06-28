Types of period cramps and what they say about your health

By Dr Manjusha Goel

Every month, countless women experience the discomfort of menstrual cramps. These aches, ranging from mild to severe, can significantly impact daily activities and overall well-being. While it’s commonly known that period cramps are a normal part of the menstrual cycle, it’s essential to recognize that they can provide valuable insights about your health. By understanding the different types of period cramps and what they signify, one can understand about their body and make informed decisions about their well-being. Menstrual cramps, medically referred to as dysmenorrhea, affect a significant number of women. Research suggests that up to 90% of women experience some degree of period pain, with higher prevalence among younger age groups (16-25 years). However, not all period cramps are the same. They can be classified into two primary categories: primary dysmenorrhea and secondary dysmenorrhea.

Types of Period Cramps

Period cramps are classified into two types: Secondary dysmenorrhea and primary dysmenorrhea.

Primary Dysmenorrhea: It is a menstruation discomfort that occurs in the absence of an underlying medical illness. It usually begins around puberty, around the time a female gets her first period, or a few years later. It affects many women and is seen as a typical aspect of the menstrual cycle. The symptoms of primary dysmenorrhea usually begin a day or two before the period starts and can last for a few days. The discomfort is most felt in the lower abdomen, although it can also spread to the lower back and thighs. The severity of the pain can vary from mild discomfort to intense cramping that significantly affects daily activities. Primary dysmenorrhea is caused by increased uterine contractions during menstruation. These contractions are powerful and painful in situations of period pain, and blood supply to the region is decreased. Women with primary dysmenorrhea have higher amounts of prostaglandins, which causes contractions to be more painful.

Secondary Dysmenorrhea: Menstrual discomfort caused by an underlying medical illness or anomaly is referred to as secondary dysmenorrhea. It may happen at any age, although it is more frequent among women in their 30s and 40s. An underlying illness such as endometriosis, adenomyosis, pelvic inflammatory disease, or fibroids causes this sort of period discomfort.

Endometriosis is a disease that affects the female reproductive organs and is frequently associated with pelvic discomfort and period pain.

Adenomyosis is a disorder that causes abnormal or heavy periods, painful periods (often after years of pain-free periods), and painful intercourse.

Pelvic inflammatory: When an infection spreads from the upper section of the vagina to the upper reproductive organs, it causes pelvic inflammatory disease. This illness can be caused by an untreated sexually transmitted infection (STI), such as chlamydia or gonorrhea. Overgrowth of normal bacteria in the vagina and rectum (back channel) can also cause it. The condition can cause dull pain in lower abdomen, yellow-green vaginal discharge with unpleasant smell, irregular periods such as extra-long periods, spotting, or cramps throughout the month.

Fibroids are non-cancerous muscle growths that occur within the muscular wall of the uterus (womb). Fibroids are frequently associated with increased bleeding.

How to find out which type you have?

When it comes to period pain, it’s critical to understand what’s ‘normal’ and what isn’t. One should be aware of when this pain is bearable and when it requires extra care to be handled. When it comes to period pains, here are some key things to ask yourself.

Is the period discomfort interfering with the ability to do everyday chores at work and at home? Do you experience any discomfort when urinating during your period? Are your cramps so severe that over-the-counter remedies and pain relievers are ineffective? Do you frequently suffer discomfort in your pelvic area even when you are not menstruating? Is having sex painful for you? And if the answer is yes to most of these questions, it could be a matter of concern.

Period cramps, whether caused by primary or secondary dysmenorrhea, can be efficiently controlled using a variety of ways. Pain relievers and hormone therapy are two medical treatments that can aid. Home treatments such as applying heat, practicing relaxation methods, keeping a healthy lifestyle, and experimenting with natural cures can also bring relief. Additionally, one should consult doctor for an accurate diagnosis and personalized treatment suggestions.

(The author is a Lead Consultant – Obstetrics & Gynaecology at the CK Birla Hospital (R), Delhi. The article is for informational purposes only. Please consult medical experts and health professionals before starting any therapy, medication and/or remedy. Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of the FinancialExpress.com.)