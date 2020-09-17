Two years of Ayushman Bharat-PMJAY: Nobel Laureate Abhijit Banerjee to participate in govt’s virtual Arogya Manthan 2.0

representational image

Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY), the flagship health assurance scheme of the Government of India is all set to mark its second anniversary on 23rd September 2020.

PMJAY is the flagship health scheme of the Government of India to bring quality healthcare to around 50 crore poor and vulnerable Indians across India. The scheme gives annual healthcare benefits of up to Rs 5 lakh for every entitled family. PM-JAY is the world’s largest fully Government-funded health assurance scheme.

The 4-day event will see participation from global leaders such as Dr. Harsh Vardhan, Hon’ble Minister for Health & Family Welfare, Prof. Abhijit Banerjee, Economist and Nobel Laureate, Dr. Srinath Reddy, President, Public Health Foundation of India (PHFI), among others. Through the various sessions, participants will discuss the ongoing efforts under the scheme and the future initiatives to ensure effective healthcare delivery to citizens.

Dr. Harsh Vardhan, Minister for Health & Family Welfare, will be inaugurating the conference on 22nd September 2020 at 7.30 PM, IST.

The Conference will be attended by public health and public policy professionals, health economists, medical practitioners, civil servants, healthcare and insurance professionals, students and media. The conference is open to the general public, NHA said.

Some of the top topics that will be discussed by renowned industry thought-leaders are: