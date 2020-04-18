Two more die of COVID-19 in West Bengal, toll rises to 12

During the same period, 23 fresh coronavirus infections were reported from different parts of the state, taking the number of cases to 233, Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha said.
Two more persons died of coronavirus in West Bengal in the last 24 hours, taking the toll in the state to 12, a top government official said on Saturday.
The Union health ministry, however, put the total number of cases in the state at 287.
At present, there are 178 active cases in the state, Sinha said.
