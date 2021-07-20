Two markets in Delhi’s Kamla Nagar closed till Wednesday for violating Covid norms

The markets were closed with effect from 8 pm on July 19 till 8 pm on July 21 or further orders, whichever is earlier, the order read. (Representational image: PTI)

The Kolhapur Road market and the Inner Circle market, both in the city’s Kamla Nagar area, will remain closed till Wednesday 8 pm for not adhering to COVID-19 appropriate behaviour and violating guidelines issued by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), according to an official order.

The restrictions are not applicable to shops dealing in essential goods and services, clarified the order issued on Monday by Sub-Divisional Magistrate (Civil Lines) Rajiv Ranjan. During the inspection, it was found that shopkeepers and vendors at the Kolhapur Road market and the Inner Circle market (Bada Gol Chakkar market) of Kamla Nagar were not maintaining social distancing, wearing masks etc, the order said.

The markets were closed with effect from 8 pm on July 19 till 8 pm on July 21 or further orders, whichever is earlier, the order read. It warned of necessary action under section 51-60 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code and other relevant applicable Act, against any shopkeeper found violating the order or any act which may spread COVID-19.

The order also directed the market welfare associations concerned to give written submission within one day of the order and put up proper system for following Covid appropriate behaviour. Delhi was under a complete lockdown from April 19 to May 30, following which the national capital saw a phased unlock process.