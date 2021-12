Two foreign nationals test positive for Omicron in Telangana

The first person is a 24-year-old woman, a Kenyan national, who landed at the international airport here on December 12, Telangana Director of Public Health, G Srinivasa Rao told reporters here.

The two persons were diagnosed with Omicron infection during genome sequencing. (Representational image: IE)

Two foreign nationals, who arrived here from abroad have tested positive for Omicron variant, a health official said on Wednesday.The first person is a 24-year-old woman, a Kenyan national, who landed at the international airport here on December 12, Telangana Director of Public Health, G Srinivasa Rao told reporters here. The other is a 23-year-old man from Somalia.Both are asymptomatic, he said. The two persons were diagnosed with Omicron infection during genome sequencing.

