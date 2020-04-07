Trump wishes Johnson well; says Americans praying for his recovery

Johnson, 55, was tested positive for coronavirus more than 10 days ago and was admitted to the hospital a day earlier.(Image: Reuters)

US President Donald Trump has sent his best wishes to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, saying Americans were praying for his recovery after he was taken into intensive care with worsening COVID-19 symptoms.

“We are very saddened to hear that he (Johnson) was taken into intensive care this afternoon a little while ago, and Americans are all praying for his recovery, Trump told reporters during his daily press conference at the White House on Monday.

Johnson, 55, was tested positive for coronavirus more than 10 days ago and was admitted to the hospital a day earlier, which Downing Street said was done as part of a precautionary measure.

On Monday he was admitted to the intensive care unit, a development that sent shock waves throughout the world.

“He has been a really good friend; he has been really something very special strong, resolute, doesn’t quit, doesn’t give up, Trump said.

He said the administration has contacted all of the doctors of the Prime Minister Johnson.

“We will see what is going to take place, but they are ready to go, but when you get brought into intensive care that gets very, very serious with this particular disease,” he said.

Noting that the US has made tremendous progress on therapeutics, Trump said he has asked two of the leading US companies, who have come with the solutions, to contact London immediately.

“They have offices in London, major companies but more than major, more than size they are genius and I had a talk with four of them today, and they speak a language that most people don’t even understand, but I understand something that they have really advanced therapeutics and therapeutically and they have arrived in London already, he said.

“Their London office has whatever they need, and we will see if we can be of help, Trump added.