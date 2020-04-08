Trump hails PM Modi as ‘great’ after India sends over 29 million hydroxychloroquine doses to US

US President Donald Trump with Prime Minister Narendra Modi . (File Photo)

Donald Trump praises PM Modi: Taking a U-turn from his ‘retaliation’ remark, US President Donald Trump on Wednesday showered praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi calling him ‘great’ and ‘really good’. The change in Trump’s tone came after it was reported that India was sending nearly 29 million doses of hydroxychloroquine, a malaria drug which is believed to be effective in treatment of Coronavirus, to the US.

“I bought millions of doses (of hydroxychloroquine). More than 29 million. I spoke to Prime Minister Modi, a lot of it (hydroxychloroquine) comes out of India. I asked him if he would release it? He was Great. He was really good,” Trump told Sean Hannity of the Fox News on Monday night, news agency PTI reported.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a telephonic discussion with US President Donald Trump over coronavirus threat last week.

Trump, on Tuesday, had issued a warning to India that the US would ‘retaliate’ if the drug was not sent to America. According to Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance (IPA) secretary-general Sudarshan Jain, India manufactures about 70 per cent of world’s supply of hydroxychloroquine.

The government, on Tuesday, had said it will allow export of the drug “in view of the humanitarian aspects of the pandemic”.

Apart from the US, India’s immediate neighbours Nepal and Sri Lanka have also requested India to provide hydroxychloroquine.

The COVID19, which first emerged in China in December 2019, has infected over 1.4 million people and killed more than 82,000 across the world. The number of Coronavirus cases has reached over 5,000 in India, while the death toll has reached 149 so far.