Trump extends best wishes to Boris Johnson; says will recover from coronavirus

By: |
Published: April 6, 2020 9:03:08 AM

US President Donald Trump has extended his well wishes to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who was admitted to a hospital.

President Donald Trump requests PM Narendra Modi to release Hydroxychloroquine ordered by USJohnson was admitted to a hospital on Sunday as a precautionary step and for some tests. (Image: Reuters)

US President Donald Trump has extended his well wishes to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who was admitted to a hospital for further coronavirus tests after testing positive last month.

Johnson was admitted to a hospital on Sunday as a precautionary step and for some tests as he continues to have persistent symptoms of coronavirus.

Related News

“I want to express our nation’s well wishes to Prime Minister Johnson as he wages his own personal fight with the virus, Trump told reporters during a press briefing at the White House on Sunday.
He said all the Americans prayed for Johnson’s good health.

He is a friend of mine, he is a great gentleman and a great leader. He is as you know he was brought to the hospital today but I’m hopeful and day sure that he’s going to be fine. He’s strong man, strong person, Trump said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. Trump extends best wishes to Boris Johnson says will recover from coronavirus
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Coronavirus unlikely to be under control, could become seasonal, says top US doctor
2COVID-19 death toll rises to 83, cases climb to 3,577
3Seven new coronavirus reported in Karnataka, tally rises to 151 in state