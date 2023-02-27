Trouble sleeping? You are more likely to get a heart attack

A new study has revealed that people who suffer from insomnia are more likely to have a heart attack as compared to who don’t have any sleep disorder.

The findings of the research are being presented at the American College of Cardiology’s Annual Scientific Session Together With the World Congress of Cardiology.

During the study, the scientists found that those who suffer from insomnia were 69 percent more likely to have a heart attack as compared to those who didn’t have the sleep disorder during an average of nine years of follow-up.

Researchers also found that people who clocked five or fewer hours of sleep a night were at greater risk of experiencing a heart attack.

Another worrisome factor that the researchers found was that people with both diabetes and insomnia had a twofold likelihood of having a heart attack.

Insomnia is a common sleep disorder in which there is a persistent problem of falling and staying asleep. The condition also leads to daytime disruptions of your physical and mental abilities. The treatment often involves the improvement of sleeping habits, behaviour therapy, and identifying and treating underlying causes.

“Insomnia is the most common sleep disorder, but in many ways it’s no longer just an illness, it’s more of a life choice. We just don’t prioritize sleep as much as we should,” said Yomna E. Dean, a medical student at Alexandria University in Alexandria, Egypt, and author of the study.

According to Dean, the study showed that people with insomnia are more likely to have a heart attack regardless of age, and heart attacks occurred more often in women with insomnia.

The researchers also found that people with insomnia who also had high blood pressure, cholesterol or diabetes had an even higher risk of having a heart attack than those who didn’t.

Dean emphasised that it is important that people prioritise sleep and get seven to eight hours of quality sleep every night.