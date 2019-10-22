Trommelling machine to segregate waste inaugurated at Delhi’s Bhalswa landfill site

The machine can segregate 3,000 metric tonnes of waste daily.
Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari on Monday inaugurated a trommelling machine set up by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) at Bhalswa landfill site on Monday. The machine can segregate 3,000 metric tonnes of waste daily.
Delhi produces 10,000 MT of garbage every day.
Speaking on the occasion, Tiwari attacked Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, alleging that he was not concerned about the mountains of garbage in the national capital.
These mountains of garbage are a matter of shame for Delhi, he said.
A total of 15 machines will work to finish the mountains of garbage in the city, the Delhi BJP said in a statement.
“Such machines are being procured for South Delhi and East Delhi Municipal Corporations also. It is regrettable that the Delhi Government has not contributed anything in this scheme,” the party said.
