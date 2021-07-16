Tripura imposes weekend curfew, extends day curfew in Agartala and 11 other towns to battle rising Covid cases

The weekend curfew will be in force from 6 am on July 17 to 6 am on July 19. (Photo: PTI)

The Tripura government has imposed a weekend curfew on Saturday and Sunday and extended the existing day curfew in Agartala Municipal Corporation and 11 other towns or Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) from July 19 to July 23 after reviewing the Covid-19 situation.

The weekend curfew will be in force from 6 am on July 17 to 6 am on July 19.

The Northeastern state has seen a rising number of cases and deaths due to the Covid pandemic in recent weeks.

The 11 towns where the Corona day Curfew has been extended are – Ranirbazar, Jirania Nagar, Khowai, Kailashahar, Dharmanagar, Belonia, Kumarghat, Teliamura, Amarpur Nagar, Panisagar Nagar and Kamalpur Nagar. The corona day curfew will be in force from 2 pm to 5 am.

“The situation has been reviewed in detail, and it is necessary to extend corona restrictions and weekend curfew in the state,” a notification issued by the Chief Secretary, Kumar Alok, said on Friday.

According to the notification, the corona night curfew (6 pm to 5 am) has been extended in the entire Tripura from July 19 to July 24.

The Covid-19 curfew in these urban areas was first imposed on May 16 and then extended several times. According to an official report, Tripura’s Covid-19 caseload has risen to 72,365, and 719 deaths reported due to the infection so far.

A total number of 67,392 patients have recovered, and the number of active cases stands at 4,188,

The positivity rate and the recovery rate are 5.15 per cent and 93.21 per cent, respectively.

The state has administered 28,08,661 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine so far, of which 21,26,208 people have received the first shot, and 6,82,453 people received both doses of the vaccine.