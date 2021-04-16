  • MORE MARKET STATS

Transported 81,437 kg of COVID vaccines between Jan 12 and Apr 12: IndiGo

By:
April 16, 2021 3:54 PM

IndiGo airline transported a total of 81,437 kg of COVID-19 vaccines between January 12 and April 12, the budget carrier said in a statement on Friday.

Indigo Airline, Covid vaccine, Directorate General of Civil Aviation, vaccine delivery by IndiGo, COVID vaccine transportationIndigo had a leading market share of 36.56 per cent in COVID-19 vaccine transportation during this period. (Bloomberg Image)

IndiGo airline transported a total of 81,437 kg of COVID-19 vaccines between January 12 and April 12, the budget carrier said in a statement on Friday. It noted that the airline had a leading market share of 36.56 per cent in COVID-19 vaccine transportation during this period.

“IndiGo operated these flights by adhering to all the requisite precautionary measures,” the statement said. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation had in early January issued guidelines for airlines for transportation of COVID-19 vaccine packed in dry ice.

Ronojoy Dutta, chief executive officer of IndiGo, said, “We are pleased to be the leader in COVID vaccine transportation in the country by moving the highest share of these vaccines, at 36.5% in the last three months, from key COVID vaccine manufacturing points – Pune, Hyderabad & Mumbai.”

