Tracking Covid: City-wise mortality worrying

Though India is likely to cross the 22,000-cases mark, the good news is that, apart from the curve flattening significantly, the recovery rate has increased to 19.9% and death rate is 3.2%. There is, however, a wide variation between cities and, for instance, Amritsar has a fatality rate of more than 18%; at 13.1%, Mumbai’s recovery rates are a fraction of Delhi’s 32.2%.
Part of the explanation can be higher co-morbidity in certain cities and also a shortage of critical equipment like ventilators. Another explanation could be a low detection of infections, as was seen in the case of Gujarat in the initial days of outbreak in the state.
