Total Covid-19 cases in India grows 1000 times in 64 days!

It took 64 days for COVID-19 cases in India to touch the 1 lakh-mark from 100, taking a longer period than other countries such as the US, Spain and Italy which have been hit hard by the pandemic, according to data shared by official sources. According to the data sourced from the health ministry and Worldometers, in the US, coronavirus infection cases increased from 100 to 1,00,000 in 25 days, while it took 30 days for the cases to reach the 1 lakh-mark in Spain.

It took 35 days in Germany, 36 days in Italy, 39 days in France and 42 days in the United Kingdom for the coronavirus infection cases to rise from 100 to 1 lakh respectively. The death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 3,163 and the number of cases climbed to 1,01,139 in India on Tuesday registering an increase of 134 deaths and 4,970 cases of coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours since Monday 8 am, according to the Union Health Ministry.

On Monday, the ministry said that for every one lakh population, there are 7.1 coronavirus cases in India so far as against the 60 globally. Referring to data from the WHO situation report, the ministry said 45,25,497 COVID-19 cases have been reported worldwide till Monday which is about 60 cases per lakh population.

Among the countries with a very high load of coronavirus cases, the US, with 14,09,452 instances of the infection so far, has around 431 cases per lakh population. The UK has so far reported 2,40,165 cases which is 361 cases per lakh population, while Spain with 2,30,698 instances of the disease has about 494 cases per lakh.

Italy has 2,24,760 total cases and about 372 cases per lakh population, while Germany, which has registered 1,74,355 instances of the infection, has around 210 cases per lakh population. France, which has reported 1,40,008 cases, has around 209 cases per lakh population.