Total 7.86 lakh healthcare workers got COVID-19 vaccine jabs till Wednesday 6 pm: Centre

January 20, 2021 8:26 PM

On Wednesday, 1,12,007 beneficiaries were vaccinated till 6 pm across 20 states and Union Territories, it said, adding the final report for the day will be complied by late in the night.

There has been no case of serious/severe adverse event attributable to COVID-19 vaccination till date

In total 7.86 lakh healthcare workers have received COVID-19 vaccine jabs till the evening of the fifth day of the immunisation drive, according to a provisional report of the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday.

Ten cases of adverse events following immunization (AEFI) — four in Delhi, two in Karnataka, and one each in Uttarakhand, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and West Bengal—have required hospitalisation so far, additional secretary in the Health Ministry Manohar Agnani said.

“There has been no case of serious/severe adverse event attributable to COVID-19 vaccination till date,” Agnani said.

 

