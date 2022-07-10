Top Updates on Covid-19: With 18,257 new cases, India sees a marginal dip in number of daily new infections since yesterday

India recorded a marginally lower number of cases on Saturday compared to that on Friday, July 8th. According to the data released by the health ministry, the number of Covid-19 cases in the country was 18,257, in the last 24 hours. There were 42 deaths reported in the country, taking the total death toll to 5,25,428. The biggest contributor to the country’s new Covid-19 caseload is Kerala, with 3,186 new infections.

Delhi sees 544 new cases, positivity 3.37 percent

In Delhi, the number of coronavirus cases on Saturday increased to 544, with two deaths. The positivity rate is 3.37. In the national capital, 607 Covid patients recovered as reported in the last 24 hours.

Maharashtra sees dip in Covid cases in a day

In Maharashtra, the number of coronavirus cases rose to 2,760, with five deaths. The state’s health department said that the death toll has increased to 1,47,976, and the number of people who have recovered has gone up to 2,939. As on Saturday, Maharashtra contributed to 18 per cent of the nationwide Covid cases count.

Bengal registers 2,968 new Covid-19 cases, 3 more fatalities in Kolkata

In West Bengal, the number of new cases of Covid-19 increased to 2,968, with nine districts reporting over a hundred infections each. The state’s death toll has also increased to 21,239, with three more fatalities. The North 24 Parganas district recorded the highest number of new cases at 743, followed by Kolkata. The state has been reporting over 2,000 daily cases since July 6.

China reports 420 new Covid-19 cases

On July 9, China reported 420 new cases of Covid-19, which is lower than the 455 cases a day earlier. The country also counted 319 asymptomatic infections, while 76 were imported and 76 were local transmissions. In Shanghai, the number of cases of both asymptomatic and symptomatic individuals increased to 52 and nine, respectively, from 48 and 11 a day earlier.

Kerala biggest contributor to Covid tally

