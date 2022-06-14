Top Updates on Coronavirus: India logs single day rise of 6,594 new infections; Active caseload stands at 50,548

Covid-19 cases continued to surge across the country with 6,594 new cases reported in the last 24 hours. With this the number of total cases went up to 4, 32, 36, 695. Currently, there are 50,548 active cases, the Union Health Ministry informed on Tuesday.

According to the ministry, as of now, while the active cases comprise 0.12 percent of the total cases, there were 98.67 percent recovery rates in the country in the last 24 hours. Apart from this, there was an increase of 2,553 active cases during the same time.

The country also recorded a daily positivity rate of 2.05 percent, while the weekly positivity rate stood at 2.32 percent. Similarly, while the number of those who have recovered from the virus has increased to 4,26,61,370, the death rate stood at 1.21 percent.

In the meantime, the Omicron sub-variant BA.4 and BA.5 were found among three patients having Covid infection in Mumbai in the latest round of genome sequencing conducted at the Kasturba Gandhi Hospital in the city. The patients were identified from samples that were taken between May 14, 2022, and May 24, 2022.

In a related development, India’s first indigenous mRNA COVID-19 vaccine that was developed at Pune’s Gennova Biopharmaceuticals, may become a game-changer as it can be stored at temperatures between 2 and 8 degrees celsius, according to Dr N K Arora, who is the head of COVID-19 working group of the National Technical Advisory Group of Immunisation (NTAGI). Speaking to The Indian Express he said, “The Phase III trial has been completed with the necessary follow-up and the interim data has been presented to the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation.”

Last week, India recorded nearly 50,000 Covid-19 cases. This was the biggest jump in the number of daily cases since January 2022. The overall statistics of daily infections across states have led state governments to take tough measures to avoid another deadly Covid wave.