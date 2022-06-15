Top updates on Coronavirus in India: Fear mounts as India reports 8, 822 new cases in last 24 hours

India continues to witness a surge in Covid cases , with 8, 822 new cases reported in last 24 hours, taking the country’s overall tally to 4,32,45,517. Releasing its data on Wednesday, the Union Health Ministry said that the country’s active cases have increased to 53,637.

While there were 15 deaths in the country in the last 24 hours, the total number of fatalities since the start of the pandemic has jumped to 5,24,792. According to the ministry, the total number of active cases now comprises 0.12 percent of total infections, with the national recovery rate recorded at 98.66 percent.

Among the 15 new deaths, 7 were recorded from Kerala, 2 from Delhi, 4 from Maharashtra and 1 each from Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. Similarly, out of the total deaths so far, 1,47,875 were reported from Maharashtra, 69,842 from Kerala, 40,108 from Karnataka, 38,025 from Tamil Nadu, 26,223 from Delhi, 23,525 from Uttar Pradesh and 21,206 from West Bengal.

The country has recorded 3,089 increased cases in the active caseload in the last 24 hours. While the daily positivity rate was recorded 2 percent, the ministry recorded the weekly positivity rate at 2.35 percent. Similarly, 4,26,67,088 have been recorded from the disease so far. In the meantime, the country has administered 195.5 crore vaccine doses till now under the government’s vaccination drive.

Pointing out that most of the deaths were due to co-morbidities, the ministry said on its website, “Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research.” It also added that state-wise distribution of numbers is subject to verification as well as reconciliation.

Earlier on Tuesday, India had recorded new Covid cases of 6.594. Last week, the country recorded nearly 50,000 Covid-19 cases, which was the highest jump in the number of daily cases since January 2022.