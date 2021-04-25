Top points from PM Narendra Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ amid Covid storm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo/PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that Covid is ‘testing our patience’ and the biggest priority today is to defeat the disease. “Corona is testing our patience; it is testing the limits of all of us at enduring misery. Many of our near and dear ones have left us untimely…this storm has shaken the country,” he said while addressing the nation through his monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat.’

The prime minister, during his over 30-minute broadcast, also talked in length about how frontline and health workers are tirelessly fighting this war for more than one year.

Talking about the importance of vaccines, PM Modi urged people not to believe rumours related to the vaccine. “You all must be knowing that people above 45 years of age can benefit from the free vaccine that has been sent to all state governments by the government of India. Now from 1st May onwards, the vaccine is going to be made available for every person above 18 years in the country,” he said.

Here are key quotes from his 76th Episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat’

– “This time, for emerging victorious in this battle, we have to accord priority to expert and scientific advice.”

– “The Government of India is applying its entire might to give a fillip to the endeavours of State Governments. The State Governments too are trying their best to fulfill their responsibilities.”

– “Friends, I urge all of you…if you need any information, if you have any apprehension, get the information only from the correct source.”

– “Now the Corporate Sector, companies too will be able to participate in the programme of administering vaccine to their employees.”

– “The programme of free vaccine by the government of India that is going on now will continue further too. I appeal also to the states to extend the benefit of this free vaccine campaign of the government of India to maximum number of the people of their state.”

– “Get vaccinated and maintain all precautions. ‘Dawaibhi, Kadaibhi’- Never forget this mantra. We will soon prevail together over this calamity.”