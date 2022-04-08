China targets international flights as outbreak worsens; India see minor spike in daily cases: Top Covid Updates

Coronavirus April 8 latest: The coronavirus pandemic seems to have reached its endgame in India. However, the emergence of the XE variant and the detection of patient with the strain in Maharashtra, a claim denied by the Centre, mean that the country still might have some distance to go before celebrating.

Over two-thirds Africans may have contracted Covid-19, says WHO report

Over two-thirds Africans may have contracted Covid-19 since the beginning of the pandemic — 97 times more than reported — a World Health Organization report suggests.

Laboratory tests detected 11.5 million cases and 252,000 fatalities in the continent, according to the report, by September. However, the new report suggests the number of infected could be as high as 800 million. The WHO’s Africa unit said the study, which is still being peer-reviewed, suggested the official numbers were likely only scratching the surface of the pandemic’s real extent in Africa.

China targets international flights

Authorities in China have told foreign airlines to have more empty seats on international flights when arriving in Shanghai, Reuters reported, as part of its measures to prevent imported Covid-19 cases. China’s financial hub and most populous urban centre is struggling with spiralling cases during the latest outbreak. The city has already locked down nearly all 26 million residents. Reuters reported, citing sources, that airlines have been told to have a load factor of 40% from Monday till the end of April.

Xi defends China’s zero-Covid policy

Chinese President Xi Jinping defended the country’s stringent zero-Covid policy amid a surge of cases in Shanghai and other cities. He said the targeted and effective Covid-19 prevention and control measures ensured a safe Winter Olympics, asserting that the policy had stood the test of time and contributed useful experience for the world in the fight against the virus.

Kerala lifts Covid curbs

Kerala has lifted all Covid-19 restrictions after reviewing the situation in the state. A government order was issued by the chief secretary. However, the government said advisories on containment measures issued by the Union Ministry of Health, including the use of face masks and hand hygiene, would continue to remain.

UK hospitals remain under strain

Hospitals in the UK continue to be under enormous strain, forcing some to divert ambulances to other sites, the BBC reported. The pressures are being partly caused by the high number of Covid patients. The report said current figures were close to the total seen in the first wave in spring 2020. However, over half the patients in hospital are admitted for other reasons, but also happen to have Covid.