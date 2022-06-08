Top Coronavirus Updates: India records highest number of new Covid-19 cases in three months; Fear of fourth wave grows

Latest Updates on Coronavirus in India June 8th: According to the official data released by the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday, daily coronavirus infections in India surpassed 5,000 for the first time in 93 days, bringing the total number of Covid-19 cases to 4,31,90,282, with 28,857 active cases. The rising number of infections has created anxiety in masses and some are even starting to wonder about IIT’s prediction of a fourth wave in June. Researchers from IIT Kanpur had predicted that a fourth wave of Covid-19 will likely come around June 22 and will last at least for four months. It was a statistical study which said that the curve will reach peak from August 15 to 31st.

– In a 24-hour period, 5,233 infections were registered, while the death toll rose to 5,24,715 with seven new fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am today. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,26,36,710, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.21 per cent.

– An increase of 1,881 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.67 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 1.12 per cent, according to the Health Ministry.

– India’s Covid-19 tally crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year.

– With the addition of 313 new COVID-19 cases, the infection count in Maharashtra’s Thane district has gone up to 7,11,626, an official told PTI on Wednesday. These new cases were reported on Tuesday, a jump of over 100 cases from the infection tally on Monday.

– The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 194.43 crore.

(With Agency Inputs)