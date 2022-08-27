Tomato flu in India: Uttar Pradesh issues advisory to parents of children in vulnerable age group

In response to the outbreak of tomato flu in Uttar Pradesh, the state government has issued an advisory asking parents to keep their children away from other kids with fever and rash symptoms. The contagious disease is caused by a type of viral illness known as tomato flu. It can spread through close contact with infected individuals. Some of the common symptoms include fever, nausea, dehydration, body aches, and fatigue. The disease’s red blisters are also common.

The advisory stated that the best way to prevent the disease is to maintain proper hygiene and prevent people from touching each other. The Chief Medical officer of 75 of the state’s districts has been alerted with a state advisory by the infectious disease/vector-borne disease department.

Although the disease mainly affects children under 10 years old, adults can also get infected. According to the advisory, the symptoms of tomato flu are similar to those of other viral infections such as chikungunya, dengue, and monkeypox. It does not appear to be related to SARS-CoV2.

“Among children, the primary symptoms are like other viral infections such as fever, rashes, and pain in joints. Tomato flu is a self-limiting disease and there is no specific drug to treat it. Hence, the best option is to adhere to preventive measures of proper hygiene,” said Dr. Abhishek Shukla, secretary general, Association of International Doctors.

According to the advisory, the laboratory should be able to collect samples from suspected cases and transport them to the facility. The CMO of Lucknow, Mr. Manoj Agrawal, has also urged various medical facilities, including government hospitals and private hospitals, to follow the protocol.

India’s first tomato flu case was reported in Kerala’s Kollam district on May 6.

Although the disease is not life-threatening, the Health Ministry has issued guidelines to all states to prevent the spread of the disease. It also urged parents to monitor their children for fever and other symptoms.

Scientists are still trying to determine the exact cause of the disease. However, they believe that it does not appear to be related to SARS-CoV2. According to an article published in The Lancet journal, the symptoms of the disease are similar to those of SARS-CoV2.

The Lancet journal noted that if the disease is not controlled and limited, it could lead to severe consequences like affecting adults as well. Given the similarities between the disease and other viral infections, such as foot and mouth disease, it is important that the authorities take immediate action to prevent its spread.