To inoculate 18+ Tamil Nadu to import vaccines through global tender

Currently, the Centre is allocating vaccines for those above 45 years of age and it has directed the state governments to procure vaccines for vaccinating those in the age group between 18 and 45.

The Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday said it will float global tenders to import Covid-19 vaccines in order to inoculate those in 18-45 years age group within a short period.

The 13 lakh doses of Covid-19 vaccines allocated by the Centre for vaccinating people above 18 was not sufficient, chief minister MK Stalin said, after holding review meeting with the officials of health department.

Several states are trying to procure jabs from the international market directly after the Central government’s advice.

Stalin said there was more demand for oxygen in Tamil Nadu than the 419 metric tonne allocated by the Centre. Earlier, the allotment of oxygen was 280 tonne and this was enhanced after the chief minister wrote to Prime minister Narendra Modi recently. He said the state government has been taking all necessary measures to bring oxygen from other state factories by rail and distribute to the hospitals.