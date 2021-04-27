TN urges Centre to supply Covid jabs to states

In his letter to PM, a copy of which released to media, Palaniswami pointed out that the differential price mechanism adopted by the Centre was inherently unfair since it places a higher financial burden on states.

The Tamil Nadu chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting that the Centre should procure and supply the entire required quantity of vaccine for administering all groups, including those in the age group of 18-45.

He has also asked the Centre to explore alternative sources of supply of vaccine, including possible imports to ensure that the vaccine roll-out takes place across the country smoothly and expeditiously in the coming weeks.

In his letter to PM, a copy of which released to media, Palaniswami pointed out that the differential price mechanism adopted by the Centre was inherently unfair since it places a higher financial burden on states.

It is also iniquitous since the state governments have considerably less fiscal resources at their command than the Central government.

Since budgetary provision of `35,000 crore has been made in the Budget Estimates for 2021-22 for the Covid -19 vaccination programme, states have a legitimate expectation that the Centre would supply the Covid-19 vaccine in the Phase III.

The ministry of health and family welfare had announced a new policy to be adopted in the Phase III of the Covid-19 vaccination throughout the country.

As per this policy, states have been given the responsibility to procure and administer vaccine to the people in the age group of 18 to 45. This vaccine would be procured by the state governments at pre-determined prices from the manufacturers.

The price would be distinctly different from the price that Centre has been paying for the vaccines supply. Some manufacturers have already announced a higher increased rate for procurement by state governments, he said.