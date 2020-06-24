COVID-19: TMC MLA Tamonash Ghosh dies at 60 after testing positive for coronavirus last month

His death was also condoled by West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar. (Representative image: IE)

Sad news! Trinamool Congress member and MLA from Falta in West Bengal Tamonash Ghosh passed away on Wednesday in a hospital at the age of 60. The news was shared by state’s Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Tamonash had tested positive for coronavirus-induced COVID-19 along with two daughters and three aides at the end of May and was hospitalized.

In her tweet, CM Banerjee condoled the death of the MLA and said that it was a “very, very sad” event. Ghosh was a three-time MLA from the Falta assembly constituency in South 24 Parganas district and the treasurer of TMC since 1998, she wrote. He had been with the party for over three decades and Banerjee said that he had contributed a lot through his social work. She added that the void left by Ghosh would be hard to fill, and he is survived by his wife and two daughters.

A report by news agency PTI stated that he had several complications related to the heart and the kidney. Ghosh was a neighbour of CM Banerjee, according to IE.

His death was also condoled by West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar who wrote that Ghosh was an experienced leader with promising prospects and he prayed that his soul may rest in peace.

It is unclear as of now whether the death was related to COVID-19 but Ghosh is one of the many people who have died during the pandemic.

More details are awaited and this report will be updated accordingly.