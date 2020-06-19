TKM’s 2 staffers at Bidadi unit test Covid positive, operations shut

However, despite all such measures, two employees at TKM’s Bidadi plant tested positive for Covid-19 on June 16.

After Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai India, another automobile major Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) on Thursday admitted that two employees at its Bidadi plant in Karnataka tested positive for Covid-19. Following which, operations at TKM plant have already been temporarily suspended so that required disinfection can be carried out at the plant.

In a statement here, the company said after weeks of nationwide lockdown leading to a complete halt of all production at both its plants at Bidadi in Karnataka, TKM recently restarted operations on May 26, 2020.

Taking all necessary precautions to maintain ‘social distancing’ as well as abiding by all central and state governments directives, TKM partially restarted operations with a reduced workforce at its plants while all the strategic business unit’s staff at Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata were still continuing to ‘work from home’.

However, despite all such measures, two employees at TKM’s Bidadi plant tested positive for Covid-19 on June 16. The two employees had last attended work on June 7 and June 16, respectively.

As a first step and through appropriate contact-tracing, TKM has started identifying all those employees who may have had primary or secondary contact with the infected employees for necessary treatment and quarantine wherever necessary, and is in contact with the local authorities.

TKM has also extended all necessary support to the infected employees for medical treatment as well as quarantine procedures.

The company is in touch with the families of the infected employees so as to support them to handle this situation carefully without further complications.

Considering the safety and security of its employees and all of its stakeholders as its first priority in mind, TKM will continue to take all possible preventive and remedial measures to deal with the developing situation and closely work with various stakeholders including the relevant statutory authorities.

It may be recalled that Maruti had admitted one of its employees at itsManesar plant affected by Covid-19 pandemic. Similarly, Hyundai India, too, admitted that three of its employees at its Chennai plant got affected by the virus.