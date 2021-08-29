Tips to protect yourself from seasonal diseases during pandemic

Following certain basic safety and hygiene measures allows one to enjoy the monsoon season without diseases. (Representational image)

The second Covid-19 wave has been brought under control in most of India. Various challenges, including a shortage of liquid medical oxygen and a steep rise in caseload, had arisen during the second wave. Even as India comes to terms with the pandemic, the monsoon season has also brought with it a spate of viral, bacterial, and fungal diseases. There is a need to take extra precaution and protect against these diseases and Covid-19.

Medical Services President at Portea Medical Dr. Vishal Sehgal said certain easy precautions can help protect from these diseases, especially amid the pandemic.

Dr. Sehgal said symptoms of these seasonal diseases can often mimic those related to Covid-19 and hence one must always be alert. The SARS-CoV-2 virus is transmitted through air and droplets — as a result, the monsoons bring a breather from the rise in cases. Dr. Singh suggested using this period to put in place preventive measures and building.

Here are some of the precautions that can protect against these seasonal diseases

Protection from mosquitoes

timely checking of tanks, water coolers, and spaces on balconies and terraces is a must to prevent stagnant water from accumulating. Additionally, full sleeves clothes and trousers is a must while going outside, especially during evenings. Using mosquito nets and repellents is also essential. Wherever possible, it is a good practice to fumigate the home and eliminate bugs and mosquitoes.

Personal hygiene

It is important to take a bath after returning home. This will wash off any germs that might gather on the skin and protect from illnesses. Hands are key for personal hygiene and disease prevention and it is important to wash them thoroughly and frequently with soap, especially after using the washroom and before eating. Coughing or sneezing without covering the face is a harmful practice and should be avoided.

Maintaining social distancing

With the economy reopening, many people have resumed using public transport and also going to markets. It is important to take precautions such as maintaining social distance with people who cough or sneeze without covering their mouths or show symptoms of any illness. Face masks are also essential when stepping out. People with weak immunity, the elderly, and children should avoid crowded places altogether.

Food and water

It is important to ensure hygiene in food and water even at home. Roadside food must be avoided in favour of fresh and home cooked meals. Carrying a water bottle is also recommended, as is drinking boiled or purified water. Eating seasonal and immunity-boosting foods is another way to stay healthy during the monsoon.

Respiratory system

Air-borne infections can cause problems for the respiratory system, but certain home remedies can bring relief. Consuming warm water and taking steam inhalation at least once daily can bring relief. Practising yoga and breathing exercises such as pranayama is also essential.

Dr. Sehgal said although the second Covid-19 wave had subsided and the economy is being gradually unlocked, it is important check on each other and stay home. It is essential to ensure double protection since rains bring several diseases. Following certain basic safety and hygiene measures allows one to enjoy the monsoon season without diseases.