Tips for taking care of acne

By Nameeta Saigal

Acne can be triggered by hormones, specifically androgen, which increases sebum production.

The most common causes of Acne:

Pregnancy and the menstrual cycle

Using harsh skincare products

Sun Exposure

High humidity

Oil-based cosmetic products

Dehydration

Excessive use of cosmetic products during breakouts

Eating a good, light and balanced diet, reducing stress and not popping pimples are some easy ways in which one can avoid acne. Dehydration could also be a cause of acne, pimples, inflammation and discoloration. It is highly recommended to keep your body well-hydrated so, aim to drink at least 12 glasses of water each day. Apart from this, certain skin care habits can also help you keep acne at bay:

Cleanse regularly-Cleansing your skin helps to control oil production as well as to get rid of the old or dead skin cells accumulated on its upper layer. In fact, to wake up to a healthy and clear skin, it is essential to cleanse your skin every day using a mild cleanser before going to bed. Generally, the acne and pimples on your skin are a result of bacterial reactions during monsoons. To prevent this, you should consider using a pore cleansing face wash which is pH-balanced and has soap-free ingredients. These face washes are formulated to be gentle and non-irritating, helping your skin breathe freely.

Use lukewarm or cool water to wash your face

Washing your face with hot water tends to strip your skin of oils and, in turn, can trigger breakouts. Most dermatologists recommend lukewarm or cool water over hot water. However, while lukewarm water is ideal for overall skin health, washing your face with cool water can further help your skin with acne-related irritation as it regulates your oil levels.

Use a light moisturizer

Oil-free gel-based moisturizer from Nua is the best example for most skin types as these are helpful in balancing the oil on your face. Moreover, these moisturizers are lightweight and have the ability to control acne and boost the health of your skin.

Use a sunscreen

Frequent and excessive sun exposure dries out your skin, which causes it to produce more oil and block pores. Hence it is advisable to opt for a non comedogenic, oil-free sunscreen.

Apply a Clay Mask

What can also help you get rid of acne and pimples are face masks! Using a well-balanced Clay pack formulated with soothing ingredients can keep your skin hydrated without stripping it off its natural oils. Besides this, mud packs provide a cooling effect on your skin while also improving its elasticity – keeping it soft and supple.

Treat with Acne Patch

If acne is still troubling you despite all efforts, then special products such as Nua’s acne patches are now available in the market. This can be used for all skin types – be it dry, oily or a combination of both. An Acne Patch not only heals your acne but creates a protective cover that prevents you from touching the acne. These patches are generally formulated with gentle and safe ingredients to make sure they don’t damage the skin.

To use an Acne Patch, follow the below steps –

Clean the area with a gentle face wash

Identify the acne that has pus

Peel a single patch from the sheet

Cover the acne with the patch

Leave it on for at least 8 hours or until the patch turns white

Remove slowly and Voila! The acne is no more.

Avoid Touching your Face Frequently-Avoid touching your face or propping your cheek or chin on your hands during a breakout. Not only can you spread bacteria, you can also irritate the already inflamed facial skin. Never pick or pop pimples with your fingers, as it can increase the level of infection and scarring.

Avoid Cosmetics During Breakouts-During a breakout, avoid wearing foundation, powder, or blush. If you do wear makeup, wash it off at the end of the day. If possible, choose oil-free cosmetics without added dyes and chemicals. Choose makeup that is labeled as “non comedogenic,” meaning it should not cause acne. Read the ingredients list on the product label before buying.

Dealing with acne can be an emotionally overwhelming journey. However, a consistent skincare regimen with the right products and the right habits can go a long way in reducing your acne as well as preventing your skin from forming new ones.

(The author is Marketing Head Nua. Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of FinancialExpress.com.)