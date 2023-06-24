Tips for maintaining healthy eyes during pregnancy

By Dr. Barsha Sarma

Pregnancy is a special time in a woman’s life when proper care and attention to health are crucial. While expectant mothers focus on various aspects of their well-being, it is essential not to overlook the health of their eyes. Let’s check out some valuable tips and guidelines to help pregnant women maintain healthy eyes throughout this beautiful journey.

1. Prioritize regular eye checkups

Scheduling regular eye checkups with an ophthalmologist is vital during pregnancy. Hormonal changes and fluid retention can affect vision and increase the risk of eye-related complications. An eye care professional can monitor any changes, detect early signs of conditions such as gestational diabetes, and address concerns related to dryness, discomfort, or vision alterations. Remember to inform your ophthalmologist about the pregnancy to ensure appropriate measures are taken.

2. Have a balanced diet

A nutritious diet rich in essential minerals and vitamins is not only beneficial for overall health but also promotes eye health. Always try to include foods like citrus fruits, colorful berries, fish rich in omega-3 fatty acids, leafy green vegetables, and nuts in your diet. These foods contain nutrients like vitamin C, vitamin E, zinc, and omega-3 fatty acids, which support healthy vision and protect against age-related eye conditions.

3. Stay hydrated and avoid eye dryness

Pregnant women should prioritize proper hydration as it helps prevent eye dryness and irritation. Drinking an adequate amount of water throughout the day keeps the eyes hydrated and lubricated. Additionally, consider using preservative-free artificial tears or lubricating eye drops to alleviate any discomfort caused by dryness. Consult with an ophthalmologist for suitable eye drop recommendations.

4. Practice eye rest and blinking exercises

Extended periods of screen time can strain the eyes and lead to digital eye strain. Pregnant women should take regular breaks from electronic devices and practice eye rest techniques. Close your eyes for a few minutes and gently massage the eyelids to relax the eye muscles. Additionally, perform blinking exercises by blinking slowly for a few seconds and then rapidly for a few seconds. These exercises help in maintaining eye moisture and reducing eye fatigue.

5. Protect your eyes from harmful UV rays

Shielding your eyes from the sun’s harmful ultraviolet (UV) rays is important during pregnancy. Hormonal changes can make the eyes more sensitive to sunlight. Therefore, wear sunglasses that provide 100% UV protection whenever you are outdoors. Opt for sunglasses with large frames or wrap-around styles to minimize UV exposure from all angles.

6. Manage pregnancy-induced eye conditions

Pregnancy may bring about certain eye-related conditions such as dry eyes, preeclampsia-related visual disturbances, or temporary refractive changes. If you experience any unusual symptoms like blurred vision, sudden flashes of light, or persistent eye discomfort, consult an eye care professional promptly. They can provide appropriate guidance and treatment options to manage these conditions effectively.

Conclusion

Pregnancy is a time to prioritize overall health, and the well-being of your eyes should not be overlooked. By following these essential tips, expectant mothers can maintain healthy eyes throughout their pregnancy journey. Remember to consult with an ophthalmologist for personalized advice and address any concerns promptly, ensuring a joyful and healthy pregnancy experience.

(The author is a Senior Consultant, Sharp Sight Eye Hospitals. The article is for informational purposes only. Please consult medical experts and health professionals before starting any therapy, medication and/or remedy. Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of the FinancialExpress.com.)