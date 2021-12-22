  • MORE MARKET STATS

Time to allow booster shot is now: P Chidambaram

The former union minister said the time has also come now to allow the use of other approved vaccines like Pfizer’s and Moderna’s.

Written By PTI
There is enough research and scholarly writing to conclude that booster shots are an imperative: Chidambaram (PTI image)

Congress leader P Chidambaram Wednesday called for allowing the booster Covid vaccine shot, saying the government alone must bear the blame if a third wave strikes and infects a large number of vaccinated Indians.

His demand comes amid the rising cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus in the country.

“The time to allow booster shots is NOW,” he said in a series of tweets.

“There is enough research and scholarly writing to conclude that booster shots are an imperative. The Lancet study on the efficacy of COVISHIELD — not more than three months — should ring the alarm bells,” he also said.

The former union minister said the time has also come now to allow the use of other approved vaccines like Pfizer’s and Moderna’s.

“In its mistaken zeal to protect the economic interests of Serum Institute of India (protectionism), the government is exposing millions of vaccinated Indians to infection.

“If a third wave strikes and infects large numbers of vaccinated Indians, the government alone must bear the blame,” Chidambaram said.

The Congress party is demanding that a booster dose be allowed to protect Indians from the fresh wave of Covid19 and the new variant Omicron.

