Time for companies to consider mental health care as a worthy investment

New Delhi | Published: May 6, 2019 11:28:58 AM

It is time for companies and organizations to think of mental health care as a worthy investment.

Mental health illnesses, shin-gata utsu, Rights of Persons with Disabilities, anxiety, ASSOCHAMYoung people often are a large percentage of those who struggle with some kind of mental health issue and are often given the suggestion to consider work as therapy and immerse themselves in work to get “distracted” and productively engaged.

By Pooja Priyamvada

The World Health Organization has reported that mental health issues and behavioral disorders account for almost one -a fourth of time lost to disability. The treatment rates of mental illnesses are so low that they silently and conspicuously affect careers and productivity over a period of time.

Often the social stigma attached to having a mental health issue prevents employees to seek treatment or reveal their issues to the employers. Some also keep it a secret assuming that a revelation of being a mental health survivor might jeopardize their job prospects.

Studies indicate that if mental disorders remain undiagnosed these may affect workplace productivity adversely. For instance, a survivor of undiagnosed social anxiety disorder and depression might also be vulnerable to suffer a sleep disorder and emotional issues and hence his/her overall alertness, concentration and ability to work may reduce.

Over a long period of time, these can make a person skip crucial work meetings/assignments, take repeated or extended sick leave, or continue working with reduced cognitive capabilities affecting the quality of work outcome.

READ: Ramadan 2019: Fasting begins for many Muslims, see why it is tomorrow in India, Pakistan

Sometimes, the employee is unaware that there is a problem, they never seek psychological help and thus no diagnosis or treatment happens and often such issues worsen. Hindered productivity isn’t only applicable to employees who might have a long-term mental illness, but even those workers who display a few symptoms that match with some diagnostic requirements also lead to reduced work outcome.

National workplace participation data was used to analyze the connection between productivity and various symptoms of mental illness by the researchers at the University of Albany to find out workplace outcomes of those displaying some symptoms of panic disorders, social phobias, generalized anxiety disorder, and major depression. The results indicated that symptoms related to depression and anxiety were significant factors influencing performance.

Their results show that the most significant effect on job performance was seen in the case of workers who had symptoms of depression, sleep disorders, and emotional imbalance, etc.

Also, women workers who struggled with major depression displayed fatigue on the job more frequently. It is time for companies and organizations to think of mental health care as a worthy investment.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. Time for companies to consider mental health care as a worthy investment
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Pouring in: Duty hikes in September 2018 fail to check imports
Pouring in: Duty hikes in September 2018 fail to check imports
RBI's second IBC list: After 20 months, just three assets close to resolution
RBI's second IBC list: After 20 months, just three assets close to resolution
PSU disinvestment: ETFs mainstay this year too; good returns may lure investors
PSU disinvestment: ETFs mainstay this year too; good returns may lure investors
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition