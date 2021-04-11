  • MORE MARKET STATS

‘Tika Utsav’ beginning of second big war on COVID-19, says PM Modi

Updated: Apr 11, 2021 11:50 AM

Asserting that the 'Tika Utsav', a vaccination drive between April 11 and 14, marks the beginning of the second big war on COVID-19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday made several suggestions to people on tackling the virus and urged them to focus on personal and social hygiene.

narendra modi picPitching for "zero vaccine waste", he said it has to be ensured that not a single jab is wasted. (Photo source: ANI)

In a statement, he urged people to keep four things in mind, including “each one, vaccinate one”, “each one, treat one” and “each one, save one”.

Elderly people or those who may not be much educated should be helped in getting the vaccine, he said, and also asked people to help those COVID-19 patients in getting treatment who may lack resources or information.

By wearing masks, people can save themselves and others, Modi added. He also asked families and members of the society to take lead in setting up micro containment zones in case of anyone getting the infectious disease, saying this is an important way to fight the disease in a densely populated country like India.

“Our success will be decided by how much aware we are about micro containment zones. Our success will be decided by us not stepping outside homes when not needed. Our success will be decided by that those eligible for the vaccine get it. Our success will be decided by as to how much we adhere to wearing masks and following other protocols,” he said.

“Anyone eligible for the vaccine should get the jab, and for this the society and administration have to make full efforts,” he added. Pitching for “zero vaccine waste”, he said it has to be ensured that not a single jab is wasted.

“We have to move towards optimum utilisation of the country’s vaccination capacity. This is a way to augment our capacity,” he said.

In these four days of the vaccination drive, targets have to be set at personal, societal and administration’s level, all efforts be made to meet them, Modi said.

“I have full confidence that with this people’s participation, awareness and fulfilling our responsibility, we will again be successful in containing coronavirus,” he said.

