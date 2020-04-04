Three Tablighi Jamaat members test corona positive in Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli, two are from Bangladesh

By: |
Published: April 4, 2020 11:56:21 AM

District Magistrate Jasjit Kaur said the three - the third is from Assam - were shifted to the isolation ward of a government hospital at Jhinjhana, Shamli, Friday evening after their test results returned positive.

Tablighi Jamaat members, Bangladeshis, Nizamuddin Markaz, Uttar Pradesh, Shamli, COVID-19 patients, latest news on coronavirusThree tests results have returned positive while other reports are awaited. (File photo: IE)

Three Tablighi Jamaat members, including two Bangladeshis, have tested positive for novel coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli where they had gone after attending the Nizamuddin Markaz in Delhi in mid-March, officials said on Saturday.

District Magistrate Jasjit Kaur said the three – the third is from Assam – were shifted to the isolation ward of a government hospital at Jhinjhana, Shamli, Friday evening after their test results returned positive. The DM said that 13 Tablighi Jamaat members — 12 Bangladeshis and one Assamese — had arrived at Bhesani village, under Bhawan Police Station limits in Shamli, on March 17 for religious activities after attending Delhi’s Nizamuddin Markaz, which came to limelight after several coronavirus-related deaths and cases were traced there.

Related News

Kaur said that all of them were quarantined at a college premises and their samples were sent for testing. Three tests results have returned positive while other reports are awaited, she said. The three Jamaat members whose test results came positive have been moved to the isolation ward of the government primary health centre at Jhinjhana, which has been readied for COVID-19 patients, she said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. Three Tablighi Jamaat members test corona positive in Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli two are from Bangladesh
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Hyderabad biotech firm working on intranasal vaccine against Covid-19 with US company, varsity
2Covid-19: NHA, Uber join hands to provide free, dedicated transport service to healthcare workers
3China to observe April 4 as mourning day for over 3,300 coronavirus victims