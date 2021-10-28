Three corporate houses join to form Marengo Asia Healthcare

“The platform commits to deploy sizeable pool of capital in investing and partnering with hospitals in India,” said Abhishek Kabra, managing director, Samara Capital.

Samara Capital, Havells Family Investment Office and Godrej Family Investment Office have invested to form Marengo Asia Healthcare, a platform with a vision to emerge as one of the leading Indian multispecialty hospital chains.

The platform will focus on creating clinical partnerships to bring global expertise to India and enhance patient experience; a team of professionals will manage the platform led by Dr Raajiv Singhal, who has over 25 years of global healthcare experience, and has headed hospitals like Fortis Escorts Heart Institute Delhi and Care Group of Hospitals Hyderabad.

Dr Singhal, who is the founding member and managing director of Marengo Asia Healthcare, said the aim is to create a platform with patient-first approach, “in which all decisions are taken keeping the patient at the centre, while bringing the latest medical and technological advances to the patient. Marengo Asia Healthcare will be a preferred place of working for all professionals, both medical and non-medical, who are committed to the principle of ‘patient-first’.”