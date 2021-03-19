This World Sleep Day, here are 5 ways to ensure long and uninterrupted sleep

19 March is observed as World Sleep day, and this World sleep day here are 5 ways to ensure you a long and uninterrupted sleep.

1. Mattress : A good mattress is crucial in achieving a sound sleep and good back health. If your mattress doesn’t provide you with the right support for your body by reinforcing an uninterrupted sleep, then it is the wrong mattress for you. Your mattress should be able to provide you the best possible sleep and what better than going for India’s sleep specialist, Centuary mattress. Today, the brand offers a comprehensive range of sleep solutions such as spring mattresses, foam mattresses, coir mattresses, memory foam mattresses, orthopedic mattresses, etc for you to get a sound and uninterrupted sleep.

2- Meditation :The gift to mankind by ancient Indian Vedas is one of the oldest yet a helpful way to ensure a long and uninterrupted sleep. Sleep problems among 30-35% of the adults are related to stress and anxiety. Meditation is known to reduce the stress levels and giving relaxation to mind which results in a deep and uninterrupted sleep. There are many mobile applications like Mindfulness, Headspace, etc which are being used by people widely around the globe to practice guided meditation at the comfort of their homes.

3- Essential Oils :An essential oil can help you more easily transition to a relaxed and meditative state and calm your mind. There are numerous essential oils available in the market like Lavender oil, Sandalwood oil, frankincense oil, cypress oil, etc are some of the examples of essential oils which can prove to be beneficial to calm the mind. Oils from the brands like Kama Ayurveda, forest essentials,etc are being used by the people across the globe to treat their sleep issues.

4- Aroma Candles :Along with those beautifully fancy candles that we keep on our nightstands, we make sure to add aroma candles to the same. Aroma Candles are one of the most effortless yet effective way to calm the mind. Aroma candles have proved to be beneficial for many people suffering from Insomnia. Bella Vita has launched a wide variety of aroma candles including Rose, lavender, cinnamon, etcfor people with sleep issues.

5- Herbal tea: Yes, you read it right. Herbal tea doesn’t include caffeine but only herbs which calm the mind and results in a good and a deep sleep. Chamomile Tea, valerian root tea, lemongrass tea, peppermint tea are some of the herbal tea which have shown results to cure insomnia.