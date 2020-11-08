  • MORE MARKET STATS

Third wave of COVID-19 in Delhi worst so far; cases to come down soon: Health Minister Satyendar Jain

By: |
November 8, 2020 1:23 PM

The government has increased the number of beds for COVID-19 patients in hospitals in Delhi, but there is no plan to rope in hotels and banquet halls, the minister said.

The minister attributed the increase in the number of cases to aggressive testing and contact-tracing.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Sunday said the national capital has hit the peak of the third wave of COVID-19 and the number of cases suggests it has been the worst so far.

The government has increased the number of beds for COVID-19 patients in hospitals in Delhi, but there is no plan to rope in hotels and banquet halls, the minister said.

Related News

“The third wave of COVID-19 is at its peak in Delhi. The number of cases suggests it is the worst wave so far. But the cases will come down soon,” Jain said.

The minister attributed the increase in the number of cases to aggressive testing and contact-tracing.

He, however, said laxity on the part of the people has been a major reason behind the spike in new cases.

“Some people think nothing will happen to them if they don’t wear a mask. They are wrong. Mask is the only medicine for COVID-19 till a vaccine is developed,” Jain added.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. Third wave of COVID-19 in Delhi worst so far cases to come down soon Health Minister Satyendar Jain
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1COVID-19 cases in India breach 85-lakh mark
2Rising pollution, surge in COVID-19 cases: Hospital beds in Delhi begin to fill up fast
3Rising pollution, surge in COVID-19 cases: Hospital beds begin to fill up fast