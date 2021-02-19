Think about your liver as your ‘jigri’: Dr Rajiv Jalan, Professor of Hepatology at University College London

Dr Rajiv Jalan was talking at FICCI Flo Kolkata chapter session. (Picture Credits: Yaqrit)

Alcohol, fat and viruses are the major reasons for developing liver diseases said Dr Rajiv Jalan, renowned hepatologist and Professor of Hepatology at University College London at the session on human liver organised by FICCI Flo Kolkata.

Dr Jalan further said that all the reasons can be controlled and contained with discipline and by following healthy habits. His company Yaqrit is developing two drugs for liver-centric diseases and aims to provide end-to-end solutions for patients with advanced liver diseases. The drugs are in the second phase of testing and will be available under prescription soon.

During the session named “Transforming Lives”, Dr Jalan asked his audience to think about liver as their “jigri (best friend) and take care of it. “The liver is so important that if the liver stops functioning properly, consequently, other organs also start having problems. If the liver is healthy, the body remains healthy,” he said.

Talking about the different types of liver diseases, Dr Jalan informed that a majority of them are treatable if diagnosed early. “ Regular liver scans and medical checkups like tests for diabetes, Blood pressure is the only way to find about your liver’s health, he further said.

Dr Jalan shared that he wanted to move to the United States from the UK and then come back to India but “there were constant setbacks and India was not ready at that time. “

Dr Rupali Basu, MD & CEO of Woodland Multispeciality Hospital, Sunira Chamaria, Chairperson, FICCI Flo Kolkata chapter and Manjri Agarwal, Senior Vice Chairperson, FICCI Flo Kolkata chapter was also present at the event