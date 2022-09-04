The vax regimen

By Dr Laxman Jessani

Know which vaccines should be taken by the masses

Which vaccines besides those recommended by WHO should be taken by an otherwise fit human being?

Healthy individuals should take flu shots annually to protect from seasonal influenza. In addition, people can also take Tdap vaccine every 10 years, which prevents tetanus diphtheria and pertussis diseases. Also, typhoid vaccine is recommended to prevent typhoid. Chicken pox vaccine and hepatitis A and B vaccines are also good to take to prevent these infections.

Given rising prevalence of infectious diseases, is there any discussion about boosters for any disease for adults?

Vaccine boosters in the form of flu vaccines are recommended to boost immunity.

Also Read| COVID-19 drives down US life expectancy for the second straight year: Report

Should people be worried about polio, as there are reports of the pathogen surfacing in New York?

Children below five years should have taken injectable polio vaccine to prevent occurrence and transmission of polio.

Should HPV be given to all adolescents?

HPV is recommended for both boys and girls in adolescent age groups to prevent anal, penile and cervical cancers, respectively.

Should vaccines like hepatitis and chicken pox be mandatory?

During an outbreak of chicken pox or hepatitis, these vaccines should be given to all.

Dr Laxman Jessani is consultant, infectious disease specialist, Apollo Hospitals, Navi Mumbai