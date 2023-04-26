The Rise of A-Beauty: Why Ayurvedic beauty is going to be the next big thing

By Dr. Kriti Soni

In recent years, the beauty industry has seen a significant shift, with consumers gravitating towards natural and traditional ingredients in their skincare and beauty routines. Dominated by the terms K-beauty and J-beauty in the market for the past few years, the new trend is emerging in the form of A-beauty, also known as Ayurveda beauty.

As the Buddha saying goes, “Your body is precious; it is our vehicle for awakening, so treat it with care.” And what else could be better than Ayurveda, an ancient Indian system of medicine that has been around for over 5000 years and emphasises the use of natural herbs and ingredients to promote “holistic wellness”. Now, Ayurveda beauty is determined to be the next big thing in the beauty industry, all for good reasons.

These days, consumers are becoming more conscious of the ingredients in their skincare products and are looking for naturally derived, sustainable options that align with their ethos. Ayurvedic beauty offers just that!

Ayurvedic ingredients, derived from natural sources, contain potent nutrients and compounds that address a variety of skin and hair concerns. These ingredients have anti-inflammatory and anti-bacterial properties that can reduce acne and protect the skin by slowing down the signs for ageing. In addition, ayurvedic beauty products are made with sustainably sourced ingredients and packaged using eco-friendly material, making them a preferred option for consumers who want to take a step ahead in conscious living while making the right conscious choices. Here are some Ayurvedic herbs that you must incorporate into your daily skincare and haircare routine:

Turmeric:

Turmeric, or Haldi is a popular Ayurvedic herb that has been used for centuries to promote skin health. Rich in antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties, this ingredient is a great option for addressing inflammation and redness. With its glow-boosting properties, it also reduces the appearance of dark spots and hyperpigmentation.

Tulsi:

Also known as Holy Basil, Tulsi is used to promote healthy skin and hair. Tulsi contains high levels of vitamin C, making it a natural skin-brightening ingredient. A potent antioxidant, vitamin C lessens the appearance of dark spots and hyperpigmentation, which helps to brighten and even out skin tone. Using skincare products with Tulsi extract or oil can help bring radiance and a healthy glow to the skin. Additionally, its anti-inflammatory properties can help reduce redness and irritation, which can contribute to a dull complexion. If you’re looking to brighten your skin and achieve a more even complexion, incorporating Tulsi into your skincare routine can be a great choice. Not just skincare, but Tulsi is a great addition to your hair care routine. It helps with healthy hair growth, strengthen hair follicles, and prevent dandruff.

Rose:

In Ayurveda, rose is considered a powerful ingredient for promoting beauty and enhancing overall wellbeing. Gulaab, known to have cooling and calming properties, helps pacify the mind and soothe the body. Its fragrance is said to be uplifting and can help reduce stress and anxiety. Rose oil is a popular ingredient in many Ayurvedic beauty products, as it is believed to nourish the skin and promote a healthy complexion. The anti-inflammatory properties of rose make it a great ingredient for treating acne and other skin conditions. In addition, rose is known for its anti-ageing properties and is said to help reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

Aloe Vera:

Aloe vera, one of the most popular and common Ayurvedic herbs, is best known for its healing properties. It is great for soothing irritated skin and can be used to treat a range of skin conditions, especially for those with sensitive skin. It brightens the skin as well as reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. When it comes to hair care, Aloe Vera can help to promote healthy hair growth as well as soothe a dry or itchy scalp. It adds moisture to dry hair, helping to prevent breakage and adding shine to dull locks.

A-beauty uses a natural and customizable approach to beauty, where it makes the best use of ingredients and herbs that come from nature to give beauty a sustainable and eco-friendly touch. Ayurveda recognises that each individual has a unique mind-body constitution, and therefore, what works for one person may not work for another. Ayurvedic beauty products are often formulated with this in mind, and they can be tailored to meet the specific needs of each individual.

(The author is a Head of R&D, Kapiva. The article is for informational purposes only. Please consult medical experts and health professionals before starting any therapy, medication and/or remedy. Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of the FinancialExpress.com.)