The other control centre: Is gut biome a direct consequence of what we eat? What are the other factors affecting it?

By Dr Sudeep Khanna

Gut biome is said to be responsible for a lot of our bodily functions and even mental well-being. Broadly, what are the areas that are directly affected by the gut biome?

The gut microbiome plays a very important role in health not only by controlling digestion but also benefitting the immune system and overall health. Many studies have indicated that the poor gut health leads to several diseases such as infections, liver diseases, gastrointestinal (GI) and metabolic disorders, respiratory diseases, mental diseases and auto immune diseases.

Is gut biome a direct consequence of what we eat? What are the other factors affecting it?

The gut microbiome is influenced by multiple factors, including mode of infant delivery and feeding, aging process, diet composition, geography, medications and stress.

Taking probiotics may be helpful for certain disease conditions, but not much is known about the beneficial effects if any, of taking probiotics in a healthy individual. Also, the quality and composition of probiotic needs to be understood.

Other factors affecting gut biome are

Exposure to pathogens

Age

Psychological stress/anxiety

Certain drug use

Tobacco and alcohol consumption

Physical activity



What are the steps one must follow to maintain a healthy gut biome?

By providing beneficial nutrients to gut

Increase consumption of high-fiber diet on a regular basis

Take prebiotics

Eat less sugar and sweeteners

Indulging physical exercise regularly

Reducing stress

We have several supplements and drinks in the market promising beneficial bacteria. Are these helpful and is having just one of them enough? Is homemade curd enough to ensure a good gut?

Yes, they are helpful and adding just one of them can be beneficial. Fermented food like homemade curd are host of good bacteria that benefit the body a lot

What are the foods to eat to ensure a healthy gut?

Consume a diverse range of foods

Consume green leafy vegetables and different fruits

Consume fermented foods like yogurt, etc

Consume prebiotic foods

Consume whole grains

What are the tips to keep our digestive systems healthy during summer?

Keep yourself hydrated

Avoid spicy and fried food

Avoid drinks high in sugar content

Indulge in physical activity on a day-to-day basis

Consume high-fibre diet

Dr Sudeep Khanna is senior consultant, gastroenterology, Indraprastha Apollo Hospital, New Delhi