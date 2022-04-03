The other control centre: Is gut biome a direct consequence of what we eat? What are the other factors affecting it?

By Dr Sudeep Khanna
Gut biome is said to be responsible for a lot of our bodily functions and even mental well-being. Broadly, what are the areas that are directly affected by the gut biome?
The gut microbiome plays a very important role in health not only by controlling digestion but also benefitting the immune system and overall health. Many studies have indicated that the poor gut health leads to several diseases such as infections, liver diseases, gastrointestinal (GI) and metabolic disorders, respiratory diseases, mental diseases and auto immune diseases.
Is gut biome a direct consequence of what we eat? What are the other factors affecting it?
The gut microbiome is influenced by multiple factors, including mode of infant delivery and feeding, aging process, diet composition, geography, medications and stress.
Taking probiotics may be helpful for certain disease conditions, but not much is known about the beneficial effects if any, of taking probiotics in a healthy individual. Also, the quality and composition of probiotic needs to be understood.
Other factors affecting gut biome are
- Exposure to pathogens
- Age
- Psychological stress/anxiety
- Certain drug use
- Tobacco and alcohol consumption
- Physical activity
What are the steps one must follow to maintain a healthy gut biome?
- By providing beneficial nutrients to gut
- Increase consumption of high-fiber diet on a regular basis
- Take prebiotics
- Eat less sugar and sweeteners
- Indulging physical exercise regularly
- Reducing stress
We have several supplements and drinks in the market promising beneficial bacteria. Are these helpful and is having just one of them enough? Is homemade curd enough to ensure a good gut?
Yes, they are helpful and adding just one of them can be beneficial. Fermented food like homemade curd are host of good bacteria that benefit the body a lot
What are the foods to eat to ensure a healthy gut?
- Consume a diverse range of foods
- Consume green leafy vegetables and different fruits
- Consume fermented foods like yogurt, etc
- Consume prebiotic foods
- Consume whole grains
What are the tips to keep our digestive systems healthy during summer?
- Keep yourself hydrated
- Avoid spicy and fried food
- Avoid drinks high in sugar content
- Indulge in physical activity on a day-to-day basis
- Consume high-fibre diet
Dr Sudeep Khanna is senior consultant, gastroenterology, Indraprastha Apollo Hospital, New Delhi