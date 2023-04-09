The link between pollution and heart disease

A recent study by IIT Mandi, published in the Journal of Environmental Chemical Engineering, has highlighted the critical role of environmental factors in the development and progression of heart disease. This study emphasises how air pollution is one of the major hazards contributing to heart disease.

But do doctors have any similar clinical observation? Dr Varun Bansal, consultant, cardiothoracic surgery, Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, New Delhi, says while this finding may be new to some, it is not surprising for medical professionals who have long recognised the link between air pollution and heart health.

“Numerous studies have documented the relationship between air pollution and increased risk of heart disease. For instance, exposure to particulate matter (PM) triggers inflammation, oxidative stress, and other harmful processes that accelerate cardiovascular disease. Other environmental factors such as noise pollution, traffic-related pollutants, and indoor pollutants such as cigarette smoke are also associated with increased risk of heart disease.

How does lung health affect the heart?

“The health of the lungs and heart are intimately connected, and changes in lung health can have a significant impact on the heart. When lung function is compromised, such as in the case of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease or pneumonia, the lungs may be unable to effectively oxygenate the blood. This can cause the heart to work harder to pump oxygenated blood throughout the body. Over time, this increased workload can lead to heart muscle damage, arrhythmias, and heart failure,” says Dr Bansal.

Also, lung inflammation and infection can trigger an inflammatory response throughout the body, which impacts the heart. Chronic lung inflammation has been linked to an increased risk of atherosclerosis, or the buildup of plaque in the arteries, which can lead to heart disease.

Inflammatory lung conditions such as asthma have also been associated with an increased risk of heart disease. So, it is important to take steps to maintain lung health, such as quitting smoking, avoiding exposure to pollutants, and treating lung conditions promptly.

Biggest factor for heart disease?

Heart disease is a complex condition that can be influenced by a variety of factors, including genetics, lifestyle and environmental factors, says Dr Bansal, adding, “While there is no single biggest factor that causes heart disease, several key risk factors have been identified that can significantly increase an individual’s likelihood of developing heart disease.”

One of the most significant risk factors is a sedentary lifestyle, characterised by low levels of physical activity and exercise.

Another major factor is an unhealthy diet. A diet high in saturated and trans fats, salt and processed foods can increase the risk of high blood pressure, high cholesterol, and obesity, all of which are major risk factors for heart disease.

Other factors include smoking, high stress levels, high alcohol consumption, and medical conditions such as diabetes and high blood pressure. It is important to note that while some risk factors, such as genetics, cannot be controlled, many others can be addressed through lifestyle changes and medical interventions.

Can these factors differ geographically (environment) and regionally (genetic disposition)?

The factors that cause heart disease can differ both geographically and regionally, says Dr Bansal, adding, “Environmental factors such as air pollution, exposure to toxic chemicals, and access to healthcare can vary significantly depending on geographic location. For example, individuals living in urban areas may be more likely to experience the negative health effects of air pollution compared to those living in rural areas. Similarly, individuals in low-income areas may have limited access to healthcare that can help prevent and manage heart disease.

Genetic disposition can also play a role. Certain genetic mutations are more common in certain ethnic groups, which can increase the risk of developing cardiovascular and respiratory conditions. Furthermore, lifestyle factors such as diet, physical activity and smoking can also vary geographically and regionally, which can contribute to differences in the prevalence and incidence of heart disease. Recognising these differences and tailoring interventions to specific populations can help.

Does Covid weaken the heart?

“There is growing evidence to suggest that Covid-19 can have negative effects on the cardiovascular system, including the heart. Studies have shown that it can cause inflammation of the heart muscle, known as myocarditis, which can lead to weakened heart walls and reduced heart function. However, it is important to note that not everyone who contracts Covid will experience these effects on the heart, and more research is needed to fully understand the relationship between the two,” he says.

“In addition, there is some evidence to suggest that long Covid may increase the risk of developing heart disease. Some individuals who have recovered report ongoing symptoms such as fatigue, shortness of breath, and chest pain, which can be indicative of cardiovascular issues. However, further research is needed to fully understand the long-term effects,” he says.