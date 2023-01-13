The emphasis of the ‘Clean Approach’ on lifestyle

By Luke Coutinho

New year! A new challenge awaits! Bringing new hope to the world! A new sense of happiness! Thus, our New Year’s Resolution is born! We all secretly have some resolution, even if we deny it, and we work very hard during the first month to make it a reality! Slowly, our resolution also fades as time passes, and we all get busy with our daily routines.

This year, let me spread a message: Don’t make resolutions; make lifestyle changes and adopt a clean approach!

A grocery shopping bag can reveal a great deal about one’s health and the environment. Many platforms have generated a lot of awareness regarding the importance of a simple diet. This diet focuses on nutrition that cleanses the system and nurtures health.

The ‘Clean Approach’ extends beyond food segments such as vegetables, fruits, and dairy to beauty and wellness products.

When it comes to “food we eat”, it is not only about eating gluten-free foods, low-salt foods, or low-fat foods – although all of those things do play a part in our diets. What matters most is what we have in our daily lives. What can be done to change and rectify that, and what can be done to improve it? How can we find products free of hidden harmful ingredients like preservatives, BPA, and other toxic chemicals?

Similarly, the trend of using natural beauty products began with people between the ages of 25 and 30. However, it is now seen among a wide range of generations. Consumers have evolved to choose products such as hair care, face masks, and face treatments that are non-toxic and environmentally friendly.

In today’s society, most cosmetic products contain xenoestrogens. Also known as endocrine disruptors, these xenoestrogens can be found in many everyday products. Your vanity case consists of xenoestrogens, which can cause havoc with our hormones and are linked to various health conditions, including obesity, PCOD, and some cancers dependent on hormones.

Following is a five-step approach to living a chemical-free and healthy lifestyle:

We live in an environment polluted by air, water, food, and soil. Toxin overload is a reality. Continuous fatigue and sleeplessness may signify that your body requires a change in approach. Our body requires the liver to expel toxins; however, toxins build up in the body when the liver is damaged. A person’s eating habits reflect the lifestyle he or she leads. We tend to burden our livers with too many toxins.

Choose ethically-produced products: There are many brands available on the market that are not very well known, but when it comes to working ethically, they are the best. We must move to such platforms or open markets for our benefit.

Buying honest products: How many of you read the labels on food products before making a purchase? How many of you believe that the information on the front of the package is accurate? This is where marketing comes into play. Find brands and products that provide honest information about their products and do not conceal any messages.

Cook with cold-pressed oils instead of refined oils: Refined oils cause inflammation and it is the root cause of every lifestyle disease known to us, from diabetes to cancer.. Saving money by using refined oils is not a wise decision. For optimal health, choose the right type and quantity of oil. You may have to spend a little more, but remember that your health is an investment rather than an expense.

Consider organic and chemical-free products: Consumers seeking organic and chemical-free products are increasingly concerned about their health and what it contains. No artificial chemicals, toxic pesticides, or genetically modified organisms are used in producing organic foods. Additionally, when a product is formulated using natural ingredients and does not contain synthetic components, it may qualify as organic. It has become increasingly popular among consumers over the past few years to replace everyday products with organic and chemical-free alternatives. For longer shelf life, organic foods do not contain preservatives or wax. Because organic foods are grown naturally, they are healthier and more nutritious than regular foods. To live a cleaner life, however, is the most effective method.

GMO-free: Organic products do not contain genetically modified organisms. Genetically modified organisms (GMOs) or genetically engineered foods (GEs) are plants with altered DNA that cannot be produced naturally or through crossbreeding. These products are free of antibiotics and hormones, free of toxins, free of fresh foods, rich in nutrients, and 100% natural.

Changes in your lifestyle can make a huge difference in the quality of your life, and you can live a cleaner, healthier one.

(The author is a Co – Founder youcarelifestyle.com. The article is for informational purposes only. Please consult medical experts and health professionals before starting any therapy, medication and/or remedy. Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of the FinancialExpress.com.)