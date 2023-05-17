The emotional health of women during menopause: Creating a support system

By Dr Padma Srivastava

Menopause is defined as a time of psychological challenges that alter women’s lifestyles in a variety of ways. Further knowledge regarding menopausal women’s physical and psychological requirements is required. Empowerment throughout menopause can help improve perceptions of the stage and the necessity of self-care. Through empowerment initiatives, it is critical to raise women’s knowledge and adapt to menopause.

Changes you may experience during menopause

Menopause-related oestrogen deficiency can cause more than just those annoying hot flashes. They can also make women feel like they are always suffering from PMS (premenstrual syndrome). Regrettably, these mood shifts are a natural part of the menopausal process.

Women going through perimenopause or menopause may experience the following emotional changes:

Irritability

Suffering from sadness

Inadequate motivation

Anxiety \sAggressiveness

Concentration issues

Fatigue

Mood swings

Tension

So, what can you do to safeguard your mental health throughout menopause?

Be aware that mood swings might occur alongside other menopausal symptoms. Keep track of your moods and other aspects, such as sleep and stress levels. Get expert assistance if symptoms worsen and interfere with everyday living.

To lessen potential symptoms, make lifestyle adjustments such as increasing exercise, getting enough sleep, and managing stress. Make an effort to reach out to people. Don’t go it alone.

Recognize that it is just transitory. Generally, the mood changes associated with female hormonal changes during the menopausal transition are transient. Studies demonstrate that as time passes following menopause, these hormone-related hazards diminish.

If you’re feeling irritated and depressed, it might be connected to menopause. Yet, numerous factors might make you feel irritated. Inform your doctor about your symptoms so that other medical or psychological issues may be ruled out.

Although menopause does not cause depression, research suggests that around 20% of women have symptoms of sadness during this period. If you’ve had it before, you’re more likely to have it again. See your doctor if you’re finding it difficult to cope. They may be able to offer medication, such as antidepressants, or counselling to help you get through this difficult period.

(The author is a Consultant Obstetrician & Gynaecologist, Motherhood Hospitals, Lullanagar, Pune. The article is for informational purposes only. Please consult medical experts and health professionals before starting any therapy, medication and/or remedy. Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of the FinancialExpress.com.)