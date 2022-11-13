The doctor is in: Rub it right

By Dr Yash Gulati

Body and head massages are not for everyone. Who should not get these massages?

A contraindication for massage is defined as a reason not to give someone a massage. A contraindication is something that massage may negatively interact with, such as fever or severe pain, suspected spine infections/destruction, suspected fragile bones. Thorough investigation is necessary before exercises and massage in persons where there is a suspicion of an underlying disease. If you have these conditions such as mentioned above, you should avoid getting a massage because it may cause these conditions to worsen. The following are the conditions that fall into this category:

Fever: You should not get a massage if you have a fever, whether from a cold, flu or other infections

Contagious diseases: If you have a contagious disease, you risk infecting your therapist and even your therapist’s other clients

Blood clots: Massages can cause break up of blood clots. This is risky because the clot could travel to the brain, lungs, or heart. If you are aware of any blood clots, consult your doctor first

Pregnancy: Pregnant women should not have massages unless the therapist has been trained in prenatal massage

Kidney or liver conditions: Massage can put extra strain on the liver and kidneys if they aren’t working properly.

Is a massage medically beneficial?

Massage is commonly associated with integrative medicine. It is increasingly being used in conjunction with standard medical treatment for a wide range of medical conditions and situations. Some advantages may include:

Stress reduction and relaxation enhancement

Pain, muscle soreness, tension reduction

Circulation, energy, and alertness

Lowering blood pressure and heart rate

Boosting immune function.

Massages after childbirth are routine. Are these beneficial?

Massage therapy has long been used to promote relaxation, pain relief and stress reduction. Postpartum massage provides all of these benefits, as well as assisting any new mom in experiencing a faster recovery and overall better health after giving birth. Some of the advantages of postpartum massages are as follows:

Muscle relaxation: Postpartum massage relieves both physical and emotional distress by relaxing muscles, increasing circulation, and lowering stress hormones

Pain relief: Muscle aches are common following childbirth. A postpartum massage can help relieve pain, especially in sore areas such as the arms, shoulders, and back. Massage of the chest opens up the shoulders and relieves breast pain

Hormone regulation: Hormones such as estrogen rise significantly during pregnancy and then fall after delivery. Postpartum massage can help with hormone and mood balance. Some unconfirmed report suggest that massage can help to balance naturally occurring chemicals associated with depression such as dopamine and serotonin

Decreased swelling: Body fluids typically increase by 50% during pregnancy. A postpartum massage can help increase circulation and lymphatic drainage after pregnancy

Better sleep: It’s normal to feel exhausted after giving birth, especially while caring for your newborn. Massage can help relieve fatigue, promote relaxation and improve sleep quality.

What are the factors to take care of before opting for a massage?

Be as open and receptive to the massage process as possible

Don’t eat anything right before a massage. Allow your stomach to digest your meal first

Be punctual. It may take longer to relax if you arrive agitated and rushed

Remember to take normal breaths. Breathing helps with relaxation. When people are anxious or a sensitive area is massaged, they frequently stop or limit their breathing

Relax your muscles as well as your mind. Tightening up during the massage by contracting or hardening your muscles is counterproductive

After massage, drink plenty of water

Allow for some open, quiet time after your massage session, and don’t get up too quickly. If you feel dizzy or lightheaded after the massage, don’t get up too quickly. It may also take some time to integrate or absorb the massage session’s results.

Dr Yash Gulati is senior consultant, orthopedics & joint replacement, Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, New Delhi