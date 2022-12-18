The doctor is in: Firm up the skeleton

By Dr Yash Gulati

Bone density decreases with age, but even young people suffer from low bone density. What is an indication that tests need to be done and treatment needed?

It is a common problem for people above the age of 50 years. The risk of getting the disease increases as the person gets older because bone mass is lost faster than it is created. These days, the disease is prevalent in children and adults also due to sedentary lifestyle. The early signs of the disease can be cramps and pain in bone, brittle fingernails and frequent fractures that require immediate attention.

Can just regular doses of vitamin d solve the problem?

In a survey carried out in India, about 70% of the population was found to be deficient in vitamin D. Vitamin D is very important for the calcium to be carried to the bone for its deposition so that the bones can become strong. A dose of 60,000 units once a week and calcium 500 mg once a day is sufficient for people who are deficient in vitamin D.

Does sunshine exposure help and how should it be done?

Sunlight triggers the production of vitamin D, which helps your body absorb calcium. This process helps strengthen teeth and bones, which in turn helps prevent conditions such as osteoporosis. Vitamin D is the essential component of the bones because, without vitamin D, your body can’t absorb calcium, which is essential for good health. It has been observed that 30 minutes of sunlight are sufficient to make the bones stronger, healthier and infection-free. In addition, sunlight promotes collagen production in connective tissue, which helps the patient move quickly.

Of all the health benefits of sunlight, initiating the process of producing vitamin D in the body may be the best known. When UVB rays hit human skin, they interact with the 7-DHC protein there to produce vitamin D3. People can get vitamin D from their diet and supplements, but sunlight is an important source of this essential nutrient. Vitamin D is necessary for key biological processes to take place in the body. Its benefits include:

Supporting healthy bones

Managing calcium levels

Reducing inflammation

Supporting the immune system and glucose metabolism

How can diet help?

The food that one consumes can affect the bones. Learning about the foods that are rich in calcium, vitamin D and other nutrients that are important for bone health. Below are some diet options:

Dairy can be an excellent source of bone-building calcium: Dairy products like milk, yogurt and cheese help in improving bone health: They are loaded with calcium, the main nutrient that contributes to bone strength and structure and are excellent sources of calcium.

Leafy green vegetables, called cruciferous veggies, provide several nutrients supporting bone health, such as vitamin K and calcium. Beans are a powerhouse plant food loaded with bone-friendly nutrients: All kinds of beans serve up a hearty dose of bone-building nutrients like magnesium, calcium, and phosphorus.

Is lifestyle a factor in healthy bone density?

Healthy lifestyles are highly related to bone health, and different lifestyles may have different influences on regions with a high risk of bone diseases.

Below are some of the activities, one can undertake:

Regular exercise: Regular exercise is essential. Adults aged 19 to 64 years should do at least 2 hours and 30 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic activity, such as cycling or fast walking, every week. Weight-bearing exercise and resistance exercise are particularly important for improving bone density and helping to prevent osteoporosis. As well as aerobic exercise, adults aged 19 to 64 years should also do muscle-strengthening activities on two or more days a week by working all the major muscle groups, including the legs, hips, back, abdomen, chest, arms and shoulders.

Dr Yash Gulati is senior consultant, orthopedics and joint replacement, Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, New Delhi