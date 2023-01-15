The doctor is in: Dr N Subramanian

By Dr N Subramanian

Neutralise uric acid

High levels of uric acid cause joint problems

Why do people have high levels of uric acid?

Blood contains a substance called uric acid. It is produced through the body’s breakdown of substances known as purines.

The majority of uric acid is dissolved in the blood, travels via the kidneys, and is excreted in urine. A high uric acid level can be caused by the body producing too much uric acid, failing to eliminate it quickly enough, or both.

Causes of a high uric acid level in the blood include:

* Diuretics (water retention relievers)

* Drinking too much alcohol

Also read: Planning a family? Here’s how to track your ovulation cycle

* Drinking too much soda or eating too much of foods that contain fructose, a type of sugar

* Genetics also known as inherited traits

* High blood pressure (hypertension)

* Immune-suppressing drugs

* Kidney problems

* Leukemia

* Metabolic syndrome

* Niacin, also called vitamin B-3

* Obesity

* Polycythemia vera

* Psoriasis

* A purine-rich diet, high in foods such as liver, game meat, anchovies and sardines

* Tumour lysis syndrome—a rapid release of cells into the blood caused by certain cancers or by chemotherapy for those cancers

Is it just a kidney related condition or are there other factors?

High uric acid levels are mainly a kidney related condition. Blood carries uric acid to the kidneys. The uric acid is then added by the kidneys to the urine so that it can be eliminated from the system. But occasionally, the level of uric acid in the blood rises too high. This occurs when the body produces too much uric acid or because the kidneys are unable to add enough uric acid to the urine, causing it to accumulate in the blood. Increased uric acid production can also cause gout.

Also read: Believe it or not, iPhone 14 Pro knockoff from Chinese brand selling for about Rs 10,000!

How does it impact our bodies?

A person with high or low uric acid levels may not always have symptoms. High uric acid levels can potentially cause chronic bone, joint, and muscle damage as well as kidney and heart disease if left untreated. Symptoms of gout, which high uric acid levels can cause, include:

* Painful or swollen joints

* Joints that feel warm to the touch

* Shiny, discoloured skin around joints

Symptoms of a kidney stone, which high uric acid levels can also cause, include:

* Back pain

* Pain in the side

* Frequent urination

* Urine that is cloudy, smells unusual, or contains blood

* Nausea or vomiting

How does diet help?

It is extremely necessary to eat a balanced diet. Below are the some healthy options:

* Green tea: Green tea is rich with high catechin content which is a potent antioxidant. Catechin, as believed by many, is used to slow down the production of particular types of enzymes in the body. They are related to the uric acid formation and thus, are extremely helpful in reducing the uric acid levels.

* Fibre: Including fibre in the diet can be of great help. Opting for a fibre-rich diet can be helpful to reduce the uric acid level in the body. Oats, whole grains, vegetables like broccoli, pumpkin and celery should be included.

* Vitamin C: Include vitamin C enriched fruits in the diet to get the best results. Studies have shown that with a consumption of 500 mg of Vitamin C every day can reduce the uric acid level in a short period.

* Cherries: For those suffering from high levels of uric acid in their body, choosing the right types of fruits can help. It is suggested not to include any citrus fruits in the diet when suffering from increased levels of uric acid in the body. All the types of berries like strawberry, blueberry, raspberry, etc, have anti-inflammatory properties. Also, they are high in fibre content.

* Water or fluids: Water is one natural cleanser and a fluid that flushes out the toxins from the body. So, definitely drink at least 10-12 glasses of water daily.

* Fruits and tomatoes: Fruits, just like vegetables, are extremely helpful in providing relief from increasing levels of uric acid. Tomatoes, which are also counted as a fruit rather than a vegetable, are good for the body and their high vitamin C content can help in reducing the uric acid levels.

* Cucumber and carrots: Carrots are extremely rich in antioxidants that are good in controlling the production of the enzymes. These enzymes promote the synthesis of uric acid in the blood. A cucumber is also a great option.

* Vegetables: Vegetables help in reducing high uric acid levels and also keep uric acid under control. However, if they are diagnosed with high levels of uric acid, vegetables such as spinach, asparagus, peas and cauliflower should be avoided.

* Dark chocolates: Theobromine is an alkaloid that is similar in structure to caffeine which is mainly found in the cocoa bean. It is also at the highest content level in dark chocolates.

Man with painful and inflamed gout on his foot around the big toe area.

What is the treatment? Are there any medicines for it?

Medication can be used to lessen swelling, discomfort, and inflammation during a gout attack. It’s critical to increase fluid intake. It may be necessary to use drugs to prevent gout flare-ups and eventually dissolve crystals that have already formed in the body as part of a lifelong urate-lowering therapy. Additionally, the doctor might recommend drugs that ease the muscles in the ureter, the channel via which urine travels from the kidney to the bladder in order to clear stones.

Dr N Subramanian is senior consultant, Urology, Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, New Delhi