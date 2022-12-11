The doctor is in: Choosing collagen

By Dr Tarun Sahni

Collagen is becoming a rage among people, with several supplements and powders promising amazing benefits from it. What exactly is collagen and why is it needed for the body?

The most abundant protein in the body is collagen. Its fiber-like structure is used in the formation of connective tissue. This type of tissue, as the name implies, connects other tissues and is a major component of bone, skin, muscles, tendons, and cartilage. It aids in the development of tissues that are strong and resilient enough to withstand stretching. Despite the fact that it is abundant in our bodies, collagen has become a top-selling supplement purported to improve hair, skin, and nails—all of which are essential components of the fountain of youth.

Oral collagen supplements in the form of pills, powders, and certain foods are thought to be more effectively absorbed by the body, and their popularity among consumers has skyrocketed. They may be sold as collagen peptides or hydrolysed collagen, which are more easily absorbed forms of collagen. Collagen supplements contain amino acids, which are the building blocks of protein, and some may also contain nutrients related to healthy skin and hair, such as vitamin C, biotin, or zinc. The primary function of collagen is to provide structure, strength, and support throughout your body.

Collagen’s specific functions include:

Promoting the formation of fibroblasts in your dermis (middle skin layer), which aids in the growth of new cells

Playing a role in the replacement of dead skin cells

Giving organs a protective covering

Giving your skin structure, strength, and elasticity

Aiding in the clotting of your blood

Do we need to take supplements for it?

To some extent, it is true that collagen should be taken with vitamin C to maximise its benefits. The body absolutely requires vitamin C in order to produce collagen. Most of us believe that we are getting enough vitamin C from our diet, but studies show that we are not. Vitamin C is involved in numerous processes within our bodies and is easily excreted, resulting in sub-optimal levels in the bloodstream.

Can the body produce enough collagen, and if not, in what conditions?

Your body produces less collagen as you age. You can’t tell how much you have, but when it drops, you may experience symptoms like joint pain or stiff tendons or ligaments. Your muscles may become weakened. Papery skin is another possibility. Collagen supplements may help alleviate these symptoms. Aside from time, three major factors will reduce your collagen levels: sunlight, smoking, and sugar. Excessive exposure to ultraviolet light causes its fibers to unravel. Sun damage, such as wrinkles, can result from this. Many of the chemicals in cigarette smoke can cause the skin to sag and wrinkle. Sugar causes the fibers to tangle and cross-link. This causes your skin to become less elastic over time.

Can overdose be harmful?

One of the most common concerns about taking collagen supplements is consuming too much protein. However, keep in mind that collagen is a type of protein, and most people require 46 to 56 grams of protein per day. So, unless you consume an unusually large amount of collagen supplements, you’re unlikely to get too much protein from them. Another risk of taking too much collagen is that you may develop digestive problems. This is due to the fact that collagen is composed of large molecules that are difficult for your body to break down. As a result, consuming an excessive amount of collagen may cause indigestion, bloating, and gas. So, while there are some potential dangers of taking too much collagen, it’s unlikely that you’ll experience any serious side effects unless you have an allergy to the supplement.

Should people boost collagen or allow the body’s age to determine its presence in the body?

As you get older, your body produces less collagen, and existing collagen degrades faster. Your collagen is also of lower quality than it was when you were younger. After menopause, women’s collagen production drops significantly. After the age of 60, everyone experiences a decrease in collagen production.

Dr Tarun Sahni is senior consultant, internal medicine, Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, New Delhi