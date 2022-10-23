The doctor is in: Care for joints – How to manage arthritis and its related problems

By Dr Yash Gulati

Which age group is at risk for arthritis?

In India, women are more likely to develop arthritis than men in earlier years. As a result, the average age for the onset of knee problems among Indian women is 50 years, while it is 60 years for men.

Can arthritis be prevented with diet and exercise?

There are over 100 different types of arthritis, and some are easier to avoid than others. Maintaining a healthy weight can also help reduce pain and relieve joint pressure. While there is nothing you can do to completely eliminate your risk of developing arthritis, there are some steps you can take to be more proactive about your long-term health, such as diet and exercise.

Physical activity is one of the most effective ways to avoid arthritis. Swimming and cycling are great low-impact exercises that work your muscles while being gentle on your joints.

A diet rich in fruits, vegetables, fish, nuts, and beans that are low in processed foods and saturated fat can help fight the inflammation caused by osteoarthritis.

What are the debilitating effects of arthritis?

Arthritis can cause disability in a variety of ways:

Immobility and pain: Pain is a noticeable symptom of arthritis that occurs when cartilage in your joints wears down and your bones rub together. Swelling and inflammation may also be to blame. Arthritis-related pain in any joint, including the shoulder, elbows, wrists, finger knuckles, hips, knees, ankles, toe joints, and spine. This pain can reduce your range of motion and overall mobility. Physical disability is frequently characterised by a lack of mobility. Being overweight increases your chances of experiencing arthritis-related pain and mobility issues.

Fatigue: A person with arthritis may experience chronic fatigue in addition to pain. Fatigue can be disabling if it is severe enough. A person with arthritis who is experiencing severe fatigue should consult with a doctor to rule out other conditions that can manifest similarly. This includes anemia, low thyroid function, and virus-related conditions such as long-term Covid infection.

Is physical activity or medicines more effective to manage arthritis?

Adult arthritis pain can be relieved as effectively by regular physical activity as by over-the-counter medications. Physical activity has numerous additional advantages, such as improved physical function and mood, reduced disability, and reduced anxiety.

Do alternative therapies work?

While there is no cure for arthritis, depending on your diagnosis and individualised care plan, physical therapy may help you manage your symptoms related to mobility and activity.

Relaxation therapy teaches you how to relax your muscles and control your body’s reaction to stress. Setting aside even five minutes a day to reflect and relax may help to improve your mood and reduce your pain.

Yoga and Pilates combine gentle stretching, focused breathing, core strengthening, and meditation. These exercises also help with balance, posture, and stress reduction. Mind-body exercises are intended to assist you in controlling your rheutamoid arthritis pain so that you can live a healthy and active life.

Massage can help reduce pain when used on a regular basis. Massage is generally safe and free of side effects, despite the fact that it is not a proven treatment for rheumatoid arthritis. However, it is critical that you are not directly massaged in or near any area where you have arthritis. Massage may also be contraindicated if you have osteoporosis, deep vein thrombosis, skin infections, or open wounds.

(Dr Yash Gulati is senior consultant, orthopedics & joint replacement, Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, New Delhi, Views are personal)