The doctor is in by Dr Yash Gulati: No child’s play

By Dr Yash Gulati

What kind of sport injuries are common? How often are they serious?

Injuries can be categorised into two segments—acute and chronic. Injuries that are categorised as acute arise out of a direct blow (of a ball, bat, and racket, tackle, etc, depending on the sport) or an accident on field. Chronic injuries—or ‘overuse injuries’—like tendinitis, muscle pull, stress fractures, tennis elbow, etc, are a consequence of a persistent exertion or an injury that has been left unattended. Both acute and chronic injuries need continued and focused attention to ensure they don’t cause any further disability.

How can we prevent such injuries?

Preventing sport-induced injuries can be done in two ways.

To prevent acute injuries, one should never play a sport without proper protective gear. The gear should not only be in good condition but should also be as per your fit and comfort. For example, helmet, shin guard, groin guard, teeth guards, etc. The sport regulations should be such that prevent a player from injuring another player: for example, height to which you can take a hockey stick up, the height of a full toss ball in cricket, where you can hit the punch in boxing, etc.

To prevent overuse injuries, different factors have to be taken into consideration such as mode of training, specifications of the equipment used, hydration, etc, depending on the type of sport.

For example, in the case of tennis, the grip of a tennis racket should be according to your fist else it can cause stress up your elbow and cause tennis elbow/ligament tear and associated complications.

Also Read: Kolkata dengue cases alarming! Over 3,500 cases reported till October-end

Additionally, playing a sport with proper discipline and regulations becomes very important. One of the best ways to prevent injury is to stretch before and after you play sports or exercise.

Always drink plenty of water to stay hydrated before, during, and after playing sports. Have a few cups of water before you play or exercise. Stop for a drink every 20 minutes during your activity. When you finish, drink more water, depending on how much you have sweat during the activity. Dehydration can lead to nausea and cramps.

When to go to a doctor as usually they are dismissed as a sprain, etc?

Nowadays most sportsmen and athletes have clinicians and physiotherapy experts on their team who can immediately attend to any kind of injuries.

Injuries that are limiting you in playing a sport of even carrying out your day-to-day activity need focused attention from an expert and should not be ignored.

What are the warning signs of severe injuries?

Extreme pain, swelling, obvious fracture and bleeding are primary signs of an injury. However, severity of an injury is usually manifested in drowsiness (if you are hit in the head), loss of grip (inability to hold things), numbness and tingling (associated to nerve compression).

Dr Yash Gulati is senior consultant, orthopaedics & joint replacement, Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, New Delhi